Town Joins with Haitians Support Haitians for Haitian Flag Day Celebration

Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Council Member Viviana Russell and the Town Board are pleased to announce that the town will be partnering with Nassau County Legislator Siela Bynoe, Espoir Youth Program, and the non-profit organization “AKA” Haitians Support Haitians to host the annual Haitian Flag Day celebration. The free event will be held on Saturday, May 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the “Yes We Can” Community Center in Westbury.

The event will be highlight musical performances by Djarara, DJ Jakido and Etcetera. Also on hand will be cultural vendors and food.

Haiti’s flag’s origin is tightly linked to a history of struggle for freedom and so the Haitian Flag Day celebration has become a major celebration of pride and sovereignty.

The North Hempstead “Yes We Can” Community Center is located at 141 Garden Street in Westbury.

For more information, call 311 from within the town, or 516-869-6311 from outside the town.

—Submitted by Town of North Hempstead