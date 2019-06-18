Westbury Arts 2019 Summer Concert Series

Westbury Arts is continuing its tradition of hosting a free outdoor Summer Concert Series with 10 concerts by local performers. All of the events are free and open to the public. There will be a variety of performances ranging from jazz to hip-hop.
The 2019 Westbury Arts Summer Concert Series is sponsored by the Incorporated Village of Westbury.
All concerts take place from 7 to 9 p.m. The dates and acts are as follows:
June 20
Tooty and the Mother Plucker
June 27
Jeanette Berry and the Soul Nerds
July 11
North Shore Pops
July 18
Son Milanes
July 25
X-Session
August 1
Aqua Cherry
August 8
Sabori – The Salsa and Latin Jazz Band
August 15
Nonstop to Cairo
August 22
Mala Waldron
August 29
Underground Horns
Location: Piazza Ernesto Strada, Post Ave at Maple Ave Westbury, NY 11590