Westbury Arts 2019 Summer Concert Series

Westbury Arts is continuing its tradition of hosting a free outdoor Summer Concert Series with 10 concerts by local performers. All of the events are free and open to the public. There will be a variety of performances ranging from jazz to hip-hop.

The 2019 Westbury Arts Summer Concert Series is sponsored by the Incorporated Village of Westbury.

All concerts take place from 7 to 9 p.m. The dates and acts are as follows:



June 20

Tooty and the Mother Plucker

June 27

Jeanette Berry and the Soul Nerds

July 11

North Shore Pops

July 18

Son Milanes

July 25

X-Session

August 1

Aqua Cherry

August 8

Sabori – The Salsa and Latin Jazz Band



August 15

Nonstop to Cairo

August 22

Mala Waldron

August 29

Underground Horns



Location: Piazza Ernesto Strada, Post Ave at Maple Ave Westbury, NY 11590