Westbury Man Accused Of Stalking Two Girls

Nassau County Police Department Third Squad detectives arrested Selvin Ortiz, 46, of Westbury, for endangering the welfare of a child that occurred on Tuesday, July 9, at 10:05 a.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, a female victim, 16, was followed by Ortiz while walking home from Park Elementary School in Westbury. While she was walking on Prospect Avenue at Kinkel Avenue, Ortiz physically motioned for her to get into his vehicle.

On Thursday, July 11, at 10:18 a.m., a second female victim, 16, was followed by Ortiz while she also walked home from Park Elementary School and was approached at Sylvester Street and Park Avenue. Ortiz again followed the victim in his vehicle and motioned for her to get into his car.

Both female victims were in fear of their safety and called the police. A subsequent investigation by detectives led them to arrest Ortiz at his 3rd Avenue home.

The defendant was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and stalking in the fourth degree. He was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department