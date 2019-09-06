Little Mermaid Has A Big Heart

Staged September 6 and 7 at Carle Place High School

The 1997 Disney animated film, loosely based on a Hans Christian Anderson story of the same name, inspired a musical that has become a staple on stages everywhere.

The tale of interspecies love comes to Carle Place, where the student-run Carle Place Theatre Company will perform the two-act fantasy on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Carle Place High School.

Directed by Juliana Ferolie (Class of 2020), it stars Devin Eichel as Ariel, the headstrong teen daughter of King Triton (Kevin Pereira) of the Kingdom of Atlantica. Antonio Urrutia is Prince Eric, the human Ariel falls in love with.

General admission is $10, $7 with a student ID from Carle Place HS.

Ferolie credited the help of Doreen Scardino, in charge of costumes, along with Val Ferolie, Nick Deninno and Jen Eichel.

The student production team also includes producer Lauren Deninno, music director/choreographer Kristina Yim, stage managers Carly Perruzza and Lauren Basso, costume manager Melissa Pereira, conductor Kevin Woska, dance captain Chloe Santos, assistant Director Nicholas Pascarella and assistant producer Victoria Argenzio.