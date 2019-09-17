Post Avenue: A Fair Street

Same format, different date

Where else, in the space of a few blocks, could you try tasty treats, watch your children romp in “bouncy houses,” learn a bit about Westbury history, chat at leisure with former Mayor Ernest Strada, try on a piece of jewelry and pick up some knick knack for the house?

At the annual Westbury Business Improvement District (BID) Street Fair, of course, where dozens of vendors and Post Avenue merchants offered their goods and services on Sept. 7.

The BID has traditionally held the fair the third week in October, and according to BID Executive Director Vanessa Esposito, “We decided to move the fair earlier as the weather was such a deterrent last year being so late in the season. I do think the day was a success as there were a record number of people who showed up, and that was wonderful as they got to meet many local organizations who attended the event.”

Esposito added, “I feel that the street fair is a way to bring outside public to the village and benefits all businesses as people will see their stores and hopefully come back and shop and eat locally, especially had they never been to Westbury. Myself and the board have been open to and listening to all feedback on this past event, and will make necessary changes to have the best possible events for both business owners and residents in the future.”

She concluded, “All in all, what we wanted to bring to Westbury was a fun family day to spend downtown and get to know us and the community and what it offers.”