Tradition Begins Anew At Carle Place

Field hockey squad has a history of championships

That the athletic trophy case at Carle Place High School is overflowing is due in no small part to its field hockey program.

This winning tradition includes 26 Nassau County Class C titles, along with 16 Long Island and six state crowns in the past 36 years. The Frogs have played for the state title the past three seasons, falling to Binghamton-area Whitney Point all three times.

Second-year coach Briana Rubenstein said she lost seven starters, five of whom—Gianna McKeogh, Alexis Ruiz, Skylar Reed, Abby Selhorn and goalie Jen Tummino—earned college athletic scholarships.

Rubenstein expects her three captains, seniors Trinity Reed and Emiline Biggin, along with junior Alexandra Nagy, to step up.

On Sept. 10, in a match against Conference I rival Cold Spring Harbor, Nagy scored twice in the first half while Samantha McCormack answered twice for the visitors to knot the score.

With 16:39 left in the game, Carle Place was awarded a corner. Biggin took a pass from Nagy and blasted a shot past goalie Sophie Stella for the winner.

Ava Lopes added an assist while Sofia Alvaro and Justina Cavallaro combined for eight saves for the Frogs.

“We’re both young teams,” Rubenstein said. “They are actually ranked one above us in the conference, so this is a big win for us. We’re a young team, and we connected really well on the field, getting to know each other’s playing style. So I was really happy with that.”

Asked about areas of concern, Rubenstein replied, “We need to improve on positioning, where we need to be in anticipation of the next pass.”

Regarding the championship tradition, Rubenstein noted, “Every year we are expected to go so far. So it’s definitely always hard to hold them to that level.”