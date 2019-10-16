Civic Gives Voice To Carle Place

The Carle Place Civic Association (CPCA) recently began its membership drive and urges residents of the hamlet to join its rolls.

Board members are volunteers who devote their time to, in the words of a release, “Make Carle Place the best it can be. We attend Town of North Hempstead meetings, communicate (almost daily) with local government officials and 3TC to advocate for the best interests of our hamlet. But, we need your help. We are only as strong as our membership. Please take the time to join today.”

3TC is the consortium of companies hired by the MTA to construct the Third Track project that runs from Floral Park to Hicksville on the Long Island Rail Road’s main branch. The project, as was expected, has had a disruptive effect on the hamlet’s residents, though it does call for reconstructing the Carle Place railroad station. Through the course of construction, the CPCA has been one vehicle for neighbors of the railroad to make their feelings felt and try to get relief and allay their concerns.

Monthly meeting sessions follow the school calendar (September to June) and are held on the third Wednesday of the month at 8 p.m. in the Carle Place Middle/High School. The Sept. 18 meeting featured a talk by Christine Finn, the new superintendent of the Carle Place School District.

Nassau County Legislator Laura Schaefer (R-Westbury), who represents the area, is a regular at the meetings. Other politicians and civic and business leaders are invited.

The press release goes on to state, “Keep in mind that any graduating senior living in the Carle Place School District is eligible for a 2020 CPCA Scholarship only if their immediate family is a CPCA member. In addition, the student must have attended three CPCA meetings for the 2019-2020 year in addition to other community service.”

According to its mission statement, the CPCA “is a non-partisan, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to improving the quality of life in Carle Place, acting as a liaison between the community and government.”

Further, “CPCA board members attend many external community meeting to keep informed and up-to-date on issues in other communities that might affect our community.”

For more information visit www.cpcivicassociation.org.

—Submitted by the Carle Place Civic Association