Join A Rec Program in Westbury

The Village of Westbury Recreation Department has ongoing programs for the community to enjoy.

The afterschool recreation program provides a supervised place for youth of our area to meet, get help with their homework and enjoy the variety of recreation activities offered by the village. The program is for children between the ages of 5 and 12. All current members must re-register in order to participate in the program. The time to re-register for the program is from Monday through Friday, 2:30 to 6 p.m., except when Westbury Schools are closed for holidays and snow days. Semi-annual membership runs from September to January and February to June during the school year. Semi-annual fees are $250.

Village residents can also take part in the youth or adult basketball clubs. Basketball is held at the M. Phipps Center, 346 Post Ave. But registration must take place at the recreation department office.

Bocce, for ages 18 and older, is another great option for fun throughout the year. The schedule is set by participants. The annual session is September through August. The fee for residents is $60 and $80 for non-residents.

Locals can also try out boxing or karate. Karate is offered to boys, girls and adults. The program runs Mondays through Thursdays for ages 6 to 8 from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. For kids ages 9 to 12, the program runs 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. Teens and adults enjoy the program from 8:15 to 9 p.m. Registration takes place during class sessions at the recreation building. Participants receive a free uniform after signing up. For more information about karate, call Sensei John Power at 516-333-8489.

Try out table tennis Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 to 10 p.m. The club is for youths and adults, and the annual session runs January to December. The annual fee is $40 for residents and $60 for non-residents.

Also, check out yoga on Mondays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $40 for eight sessions.

For more information or to register for any recreation programs, call the recreation office at 516-334-5560, fax 516-334-1059 or stop in at the VIllage of Westbury Recreation Department at 357 Rockland St. Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

—Submitted by the Village of Westbury Recreation Department