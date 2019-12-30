Firefighters Respond To New Cassel Fire

On Sunday, Dec. 29 at 3:05 p.m., the Westbury Volunteer Fire Department received multiple calls for a fire at Margarita’s Bakery & Deli at at 804 Prospect Ave. in New Cassel.

Workers on the roof doing repairs set the roof on fire and tried to extinguish it with buckets of water. The fire extended into the cockloft and down the wall.

The Jericho Volunteer Fire department was called for and additional Ladder truck to the scene and the Syosset Volunteer Fire Department was called to stand by in Westbury’s firehouse in case of additional alarms.

Crews were able to get to the seat of the fire and extinguish it. Prospect Ave was closed in both directions as crews operated at the scene.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

