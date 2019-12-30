Police Seek Suspect In Four Westbury Business Burglaries

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad detectives are investigating four burglaries that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 2:30 a.m. in Westbury.
According to detectives, an unknown male used a flower pot to break the front door’s glass at Pizza Hut located at 61 Old Country Rd. The subject entered and removed a register containing an undisclosed amount of currency.
A short time later, the subject walked across the street, gained entry and removed registers from the following businesses at The Source Mall located at 1504 Old Country Road:
1. The Cheesecake Factory
2. Everything Christmas
3. Toy Terrace Holiday Express
All the registers removed contained an undisclosed amount of currency.
The subject is described as a male white, in his 20s, 5’10” tall, with an average build. He was wearing a light-colored long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, a blue baseball hat, black sneakers and a grey backpack.
Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crimes to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.
—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department