Carle Place Woman Accused Of Elder Scam

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad arrested Regine Valery, 38, of Carle Place, on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 1 a.m. for grand larceny.

According to detectives, the defendant (also known as Regine Johnson) was employed as a home health aide for a 92-year-old female victim residing in Sands Point. On Nov. 11, 2019, the victim’s daughter, who had mailed her mother a package, discovered that the package was redirected to another address and called police.

The investigation revealed that Valery changed the victim’s mailing address to a PO box in Roosevelt. Valery also used the victim’s credit card without her permission, totaling over $22,000 in charges between Aug. 16 and Oct. 7, 2019.

Valery was arrested at her residence without incident and charged with grand larcenies in both the third and fourth degrees and identity theft in the first degree, all felonies. She was arraigned on Jan. 29 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives request anyone that feels that they may have been victimized by the defendant to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-8800 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department