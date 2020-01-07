Freed Under No-Bail Law, Westbury Man Arrested Again

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad arrested Gerard Conway, 22, of Westbury, on Friday, Jan. 3 for a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in Carle Place.

Conway was free after being arrested and charged for a series of burglaries he allegedly committed on Dec. 29 in Westbury. Under the state bail reform law enacted last year, certain burglaries are no longer eligible for cash bail or pretrial detention.

On New Year’s Day, according to detectives, Conway entered through the rear door of Bagel Boss located at 43 Old Country Rd. in Carle Place at about 4:22 a.m. He removed two cash register drawers which contained an undisclosed amount of currency and fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The investigation identified Conway as the suspect, and Jan. 3, 2020 at approximately 4 a.m., officers were on routine patrol when they observed the defendant in the vicinity of Westbury Avenue and Cherry Lane in Carle Place. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Conway was charged with burglary in the third degree, a Class D felony. He was arraigned on Jan. 3 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Conway had previously been arrested on Dec. 30, in Westbury, and charged with burglary in the third degree and arraigned on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police allege that Conway first used a flower pot to break the front door’s glass at the Pizza Hut located at 61 Old Country Rd. in Westbury. He entered and removed a register containing an undisclosed amount of currency.

A short time later, the subject walked across the street, gained entry and removed registers from the following businesses at The Source Mall located at 1504 Old Country Rd.: The Cheesecake Factory, Everything Christmas and Toy Terrace Holiday Express.

All the registers removed contained an undisclosed amount of currency.

