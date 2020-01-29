Man Arrested After Disturbance At New Cassel Hookah Lounge

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad arrested Luis Lopez of Lawrence for a robbery that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 4:40 a.m. in New Cassel.

According to detectives, officers responded to a robbery at the Mystique Hookah Lounge, 973 Old Country Rd. A male employee told police that Lopez entered the lounge and caused a disturbance. The subject was asked to leave. He refused and took the victim’s hat off of his head and then fled the location.

The victim followed the subject eastbound on Old Country Road to get his hat back. The subject then punched him in the face and took his iPhone, which had fallen out of his pocket. The subject then fled again. Officers located Lopez and he was placed under arrest without further incident.

He was charged with robbery in the second degree (a violent felony) and grand larceny in the fourth degree (a felony). He was arraigned on Jan. 27 at First District Court in Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department