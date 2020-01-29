New Cassel Man Attempts Burglary On His Block

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad arrested Christopher Jones, 57, of New Cassel for attempted burglary that occurred on Monday, Jan. 27, at 5:37 a.m. in New Cassel.

According to detectives, a resident on Dryden Street heard someone attempting to enter her home through a rear sliding door. Another resident went outside and observed Jones, who also lives on Dryden Street, looking into the windows of his home with a flashlight. After a brief argument, the defendant left the scene.

About an hour later Jones returned and was seen in the rear yard once again, this time carrying a rifle. The victim called the police and the defendant was placed under arrest without further incident.

Jones has been charged with burglary in the second degree (attempted), criminal possession of a weapon in the third (violent felony) and fourth degrees and menacing in the second degree. He was arraigned on Jan. 28 at First District Court in Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department