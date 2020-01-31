Seek Suspect After Shooting In New Cassel

The shooting occurred on State Street in the New Cassel section of Westbury. This is a view looking south toward Prospect Avenue. (Google Street View)

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 2:20 p.m. in front of 221 State St. in New Cassel.

According to detectives, a 37-year-old male victim, while meeting with an acquaintance  who was on a bicycle, was shot at multiple times by the acquaintance. None of the shots struck the victim. Both the victim and the subject then fled the scene.

The subject was described as a male Hispanic, approximately 19-20 years old.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department

