Seek Suspect After Shooting In New Cassel

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 2:20 p.m. in front of 221 State St. in New Cassel.

According to detectives, a 37-year-old male victim, while meeting with an acquaintance who was on a bicycle, was shot at multiple times by the acquaintance. None of the shots struck the victim. Both the victim and the subject then fled the scene.

The subject was described as a male Hispanic, approximately 19-20 years old.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department