Westbury Man Robbed At Red Roof Inn

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad arrested three people for a robbery that occurred on Friday, Jan. 10 at 2:50 a.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, a male victim, 22, agreed to meet the three defendants at the Red Roof Inn on Dibblee Drive. The defendants forcefully held down the victim and removed several items, including currency and a phone.

The victim was able to flee the room and call police for help. Upon police arrival all three defendants were quickly located and arrested without further incident. The victim refused medical treatment.

The defendants, all residing in the Bronx, are: El-Shabazz Oden, 19; Stefon Bland, (also known as Sade Brown), 23; and Rodneylee Adams (also known as Milan Adams), 22.

They were charged with two counts of robbery in the second degree and assault in the second degree and were arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department