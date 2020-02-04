Coffee Truck Owner Robbed In Westbury Parking Lot

Nassau County Police Department Second Squad detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 31, at 4:20 p.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, a 39-year-old male, who owns and operates a coffee truck, was closing up for business while in the parking lot of BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6000 Brush Hollow Rd. The truck owner was approached by a group of three light-skinned male blacks who punched him multiple times and threw him to the ground. The subjects were further described as being approximately 6 feet tall with athletic builds. All were wearing bandanas that were covering the lower part of their faces.

After an undisclosed amount of cash was removed from his pocket, the three subjects then fled on foot and were last seen heading towards the United Artists Theatre where they were observed entering a small white SUV.

After the police arrived, the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor facial bleeding and contusions.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department