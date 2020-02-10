Fire Displaces 19 At New Cassel Apartment

On Feb. 9, at 8:05 p.m., the Westbury Volunteer Fire Department

responded to a report of a fire at 1120 Broadway in New Cassel (across the

street from an abandoned house where the body of a homicide victim was found Feb. 2).

An exterior fire at this apartment building had minor extension to the interior. Crews quickly knocked the fire down and searched the apartments. No injuries were reported.

The Carle Place Fire Department sent an engine and the Hicksville and Jericho Volunteer Fire Departments sent ladder trucks to the scene.

The Red Cross was called to assist the 19 displaced tenants (12 adults and 7 children).