Fire Displaces 19 At New Cassel Apartment

Kevin Imm
Firefighters peel back the exterior siding to make sure the fire has not spread. (Photo by Kevin Imm)

On Feb. 9, at 8:05 p.m., the Westbury Volunteer Fire Department
responded to a report of a fire at 1120 Broadway in New Cassel (across the
street from an abandoned house where the body of a homicide victim was found Feb. 2).

Ladder trucks from several departments responded to the fire. (Photo by Kevin Imm)

An exterior fire at this apartment building had minor extension to the interior. Crews quickly knocked the fire down and searched the apartments. No injuries were reported.

The Carle Place Fire Department sent an engine and the Hicksville and Jericho Volunteer Fire Departments sent ladder trucks to the scene.

The Red Cross was called to assist the 19 displaced tenants (12 adults and 7 children).

