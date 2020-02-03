Man Found Dead Behind New Cassel House

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad is investigating a homicide that was discovered on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 6:02 p.m. in New Cassel.

According to detectives, Third Precinct police responded for an aided at an abandoned residence located at 1113 Broadway. They found a male Hispanic in his thirties deceased in the rear of the house. Homicide detectives were then called to investigate.

No further details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department