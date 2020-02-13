Partial Closure Of Post Avenue To Take Place February 13-14

The 3TC Community Ambassador Team, the community outreach arm of 3TC, the contractor for the Long Island Railroad Expansion Project, released the following letter on Feb. 12:

Dear Neighbor:

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 13, utility work will take place along Post Avenue in Westbury. This work will require restricting access to the northbound right turn only lane at the corner of Post Avenue and Union Avenue. The restriction will last through Friday, Feb. 14.

Two-way traffic will continue to operate on Post Avenue with flaggers on site to direct traffic flow. There will be no concurrent closures affecting School Street during this time.

For those residents and commuters using the Westbury Station shuttle, the buses will run a modified route. The pick-up and drop-off locations and the travel schedule will not be impacted during the two days of utility work. Buses will resume their normal route on Feb. 15.

Our Community Ambassador team is always here and available should you have any questions. Don’t hesitate to contact us through the project’s 24-hour Hotline at 516-203-4955 or by email at CommunityOutreach@LIRRexpansion.com.