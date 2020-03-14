Child Luring Incident In New Cassel

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad detectives are investigating an incident of a male attempting to lure a child into a vehicle that occurred on Wednesday, March 11 at 7:55 a.m. in New Cassel.

According to detectives, a male, 9, while walking to school on Park Avenue in the vicinity of New York Avenue, was approached by an unknown male driving a dark colored four door sedan. The subject attempted to lure the victim into his vehicle. The victim refused to comply and ran toward the school. The victim reported the incident to his mother and a teacher. Police were notified.

The subject is described as a male Hispanic, with a beard. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a gold chain.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department