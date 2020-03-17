Coronavirus Forces Changes In North Hempstead

Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the North Hempstead Town Board would like to remind residents of the following updates.

Town facilities will remain closed to the public until Monday, March 30. Essential services, such as 311, the clerk’s office, and sanitation, will continue to operate as the town maintains the continuity of government. Parks facilities, including the “Yes We Can” Community Center, the Michael J. Tully Park Aquatic Activities Center, the Clinton G. Martin Park building and the Fuschillo Park building, will be closed. Outdoor parks will remain open for normal hours of operation.

The Building Department will be closed until March 30.

The 311 Call Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday until March 30.

Town-run Senior Project Independence exercise classes are canceled until Monday, April 20, classes will resume on Tuesday, April 21.

Town bid openings and RFP proposal deadlines are being rescheduled and extended. Please check the Bid (www.northhempsteadny.gov/bids) and RFP (www.northhempsteadny.gov/RFPs) pages of the town’s website for the updated dates. Any questions should be sent to contracts@northhmepsteadny.gov.

The Spring Fling events scheduled for Friday, March 20 and Friday, March 27 have been postponed. There is no new scheduled date at this time.

The Town’s Women’s Roll of Honor scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, has been postponed. A new date will be announced at a later time.

The Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) meetings scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 and Wednesday, April 1 have been postponed.

The Building Department spring mobile office hours scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 23 have been canceled.

The town-sponsored AARP defensive driving classes scheduled for April 18, May 16 and June 13 have been canceled.

The Northport VA Medical Mobile Unit appointments have been canceled until March 30.

“It is absolutely critical that we heed the advice of medical professionals,” Bosworth stated. “Avoid crowds, wash your hands religiously, and most importantly, remain in your home if at all possible. I cannot be emphatic enough: the only way to maintain public health right now is by staying apart, this includes social distancing—even for children. While this may serve as a temporary inconvenience, understand that the decisions we are making can literally save lives.”

Please be advised that dates are subject to change. Continue to check the town’s website or www.northhempsteadny.gov/coronavirus for the latest updates.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead

