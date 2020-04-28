Letter To The Editor: Saluting A Wonderful And Terrific Mayor

I would like to add my voice in saluting our wonderful and terrific former Mayor, Ernest Strada, who performed superlatively in the Incorporated Village of Westbury for 28 years and whose commitment to the welfare of this community during his tenure was unquestionable. I extend my sincere condolences to his family.

Others may be able to speak more eloquently and authoritatively of the challenges he waged on our behalf and the successes he achieved but I can attest, without fear of contradiction, to the personal interest he took in ensuring that matters brought to his attention by individual members of this community, civic groups, or other concerned entities were promptly addressed as a matter of policy.

I base this on how he would interact with members of the public at the village board of Trustee meetings and the feedback of appreciation which were never in short supply. As a former president of Birchwood Knolls Civic Association, I will always be appreciative of his assistance in following up that certain issues we were facing were satisfactorily resolved; one that readily comes to mind was his assistance in getting our identity signs mounted.

Even after his retirement his presence at the board of Trustee meetings was always a welcome sight as attendees were the beneficiaries of his encyclopedic recall on local historical issues and his willingness to impart freely.

May his soul rest in Peace.

Chester McGibbon