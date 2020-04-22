Obituaries For The Week Of April 22, 2020

MINEOLA

Salvatore Joseph Massa, born in 1932 in Brooklyn and formerly of Mineola, courageously passed on April 12. Sal was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Phyllis R. Massa. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Linda (Scott), Sal (Carol) and ex-spouse Pat and Laura (Mitchell); by his grandchildren Ross (Ngoc), Tara (Jim), Lauren, Maria, Sal and David; by his great grandchildren Harrison and Harley; by his surviving brothers Nick, Tony and Gene. Sal worked in the insurance industry, but his heart was always with baseball. When he failed to make it into professional baseball as a pitcher his hobby became pitching for the Long Island League where he did face Carl Yastrzemski and his father. Later on he was a coach for the Mineola Little League. He was a wonderful man and devoted father and grandfather. He was always a calming force in crisis for his family. Even when he knew he only had a few hours to live, he was more concerned about his family and their future lives then himself.

PORT WASHINGTON

Christopher Ward Patterson died on Feb. 12. He was 58. Chris graduated from Paul D. Schreiber High School in 1979. He attended Cornell University and after college he lived and worked in Port Washington and Palm Beach, FL. Chris is the son of the late Albert and Betsy Patterson, and is survived by his sister Mariquita Gordon of Dallas, TX and his brother Jon Patterson of Wilson, WY.

MANHASSSET

Ida Markezin passed away April 9, at the age of 101. She was a Manhasset resident from 1962 until late 2013 before moving to Port Washington. Born in 1919 in Eberau, Austria, Ida was the eldest of eight children. She came to the United States in 1929 and was a proud naturalized citizen of the United States. Widow of James, mother to the late Dean (Nancy), Elaine (Ross Veltri), Ernest (Mary), and grandmother to Christie, Jonathan (Courtney), Matthew, and Joe Veltri (Jaclyn Schrauger). Ida was an avid gardener, a skilled needle worker, and an accomplished cook and pastry chef. She delighted in feeding her family and extensive network of friends. She was an active member of the Hellenic Women’s Club of the North Shore. She will be missed by family, friends, and neighbors. Services will be private with a memorial celebration to be scheduled at a later date. Gifts in her memory may be made to the Dean J. Markezin ‘66 Memorial Scholarship Fund at Lehigh University – Information Processing, 306 S. New St., Suite 500, Bethlehem, PA 18015-1652 or at giving.lehigh.edu/.

GLEN COVE

Raffaele Delnigro of Glen Cove, on April 7, died at age 85. Beloved husband of Francesca. Loving father of Mina Mostacciuolo (Giuseppe), Michele (the late Mike Pinto) and Lina Cameron (Kevin). Dear brother of 8. Adored grandfather of Cristina, Giovanna, Matteo, Nico and the Late R.J. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Delnigro loved to garden and had a “green thumb”. He was a hard worker and loved his family. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private Entombment Service at Holy Rood Cemetery.

Stella A. Romano of Glen Cove, on April 8, died at age 94. Beloved wife of the Late James C. Loving mother of James C. Jr., Celeste Morrissey (Denis), Steven (Tina), and the Late Janet. Dear twin sister of Oscar Governale (Marie). Proud grandmother of Ryan, Jamie and Kate. Adored great-grandmother of Finley. Romano was a member of the Glen Cove Senior Citizen Center. Arrangements entrusted to the Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private service held at Holy Rood Cemetery.

Despina Mengisopoulos of Glen Cove, on April 10, died at age 86. Beloved wife of the Late Haralambos. Loving mother of Osia and the Late Aliki. Adored grandmother of Dimitrios. Private Service at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home by Fr. Papadopoulos of the Greek Orthodox Church in Brookville. Private Burial at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Tommaso Cipriano of Glen Cove, died on April 10, at age 69. Beloved husband of Grace. Loving father of Beatrice Lorenti (Domenico). Dear brother of Rocco, Antonio, Michelina, Michele and the Late Maria. Cherished nonno of Isabella and Salvatore. Also survived by many nieces. Private family visitation held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Prayers held at Holy Rood Cemetery.

Gerardina Capobianco of Glen Cove, died on April 12, at age 86. Beloved wife of the Late Antonio Vittorio. Loving mother of Joseph (Anne) and the Late Vincenzo. Dear sister of Giuseppina Innamorato (Lorenzo), Grace Stanco (Frank) and Lorenzo Graziosi (Tommasina). Proud grandmother of Anthony, Lauren and Elizabeth. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. In light of current the situation a private burial service will take place at Locust Valley Cemetery and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

MASSAPEQUA

Abraham Kaltsas, 69, of North Massapequa passed away on March 24. Beloved husband of Pelagia. Loving father of Stephanie and Penelope. Predeceased by his cherished brothers Nick, Pete, Paul and Mike. Adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Private Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, March 31 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Interment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.