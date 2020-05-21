Carle Place Cancels Memorial Day Ceremony

Carle Place American Legion Post 1718 Commander Al Piscitelli announced that his organization has cancelled the annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony. It had been slated for Monday, May 25, when this year’s commemoration of the nation’s war dead will take place.

Piscitelli observed that the restrictions on public gatherings, enacted to combat the coronavirus pandemic, have for the first time precluded ceremonies on what he called “a big day” in the hamlet.

The post is aided by its Ladies Auxiliary, the Carle Place Place Fire Department, Civic Association, Nassau County Police Department, Daisy Scouts Troop 1834 and others in putting together the day’s activities. Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and other public officials are regular attendees at the ceremony.

Piscitelli plans to be present at the Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, May 25, to lower the flag and place wreaths.

The commander, while urging people to observe social distancing, encouraged residents to stop by the park, located at the corner of Westbury Avenue and Carle Road, and pay their respects to the many who died in defense of the nation.

He hopes that gathering restrictions will be lifted in time for the next ceremony the post holds annually, a remembrance of those who died in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.