Letter To The Editor: Walking The Neighborhood Is A Benefit Of COVID

Dear Editor,

One of the benefits of COVID-19 is getting to walk around the neighborhood. I have walked from the West end of the Village by Parkway Drive to the easternmost end of Baldwin Drive.

While I have lived in the Village for most of my life, I am always impressed by the extraordinary diversity and quality of the housing here. While the structures are unique, I have identified more than 30 homes that could easily sell for more than $1,000,000.

This is a testament to our Mayor, our schools, and the community as a whole. In my eyes, Westbury/Carle Place has always been jewels, but there has also been a resurgence due to the State awarding us $10,000,000 for improvements and property owners upgrading their properties. You can see the amazing masonry and landscaping work everywhere.

Let’s keep it going! Positive spirit in the Village is truly far more contagious than COVID-19.

Sincerely,

Thomas F. Liotti, Village Justice