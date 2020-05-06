Obituaries For The Week Of May 6, 2020

GLEN COVE

Joel M. Fairman, 91, died peacefully at home in Hobe Sound, Florida on March 24. Formerly of Locust Valley. Beloved for his wit, intellect and puckish charm, he will be dearly missed by all who knew him, especially by his surviving children, David and Helen, his son-in-law David Weyerhaeuser and daughter-in-law Juliette Zener, and his five grandchildren, Joshua and Isaac Fairman and Blake, Jackie and Charlie Weyerhaeuser. He was predeceased by his wife Claire Martin Fairman in 2011 and by his daughter Betsy Fairman Weyerhaeuser in 2013. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Memorial services will be held at a later date and donations may be made to Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, McLean Hospital, or Jupiter Medical Center Foundation.

Frankie Mickens, of Glen Cove, died on April 8, at age 64. Beloved husband of Shirley. Loving father of Frankie Jr., Jawana and Ulie. Dear brother of Wanda, Pete, Albert, Raymond, Richard and Calvin. Proud grandfather of four. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private Interment Service at Calverton National Cemetery.

Vito Liantino, age 92 of Glen Cove, left us to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on April 4. He was the devoted husband of June (deceased) for 61 years, father to Susan, Anita (Ron) Cocchiola, and Jeanne (David) Fennes, grandfather of Khristopher, Daniel Stephanie, Erik, Carley and great-grandfather of three. Affectionately known as “ Dr. Vito” at Target Rock in Farmingdale. Needless to say, he was loved by many and will be missed. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Vito’s life will be determined at a later date McLauhjlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home.

Michael A. Wrotniak Jr., of Glen Cove, passed away peacefully on April 13, after a brief battle with coronavirus at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol Wrubleski Wrotniak, as well as two children, Helene Suozzi (Tom) and Michael J. Wrotniak (Tricia), and six grandchildren: Michael, (Jacqueline), William and Mary Wrotniak, and Caroline, Joseph, and Michael Suozzi and his devoted sister-in-law Irene Wrubleski. Michael was born in 1928 as the youngest of seven children to Teofilla and Michael Wrotniak, Sr. of Niagra Falls. The family will hold a private interment and when conditions permit, a funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church in Glen Cove.

Alexander Richey of Queens, formerly of Glen Cove, died on April 16, at age 68. Loving father of John Paul and Kalynnza. Dear brother of Cathy Mickens, Johnny, Christopher, Frances William and the late Walter. Adored grandfather of Maurice, Xavien and Deonna. Richey was an avid chess player, loved backgammon and loved to play the guitar. He rooted for the New York Giants and was also a New York Yankee fan. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private family service conducted by Rev. Williams. Private Interment at Calverton National.

Dolly D. Gahagan of Locust Valley, died on April 17, at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Fritz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dolly was an avid tennis player, loved Bridge and enjoyed painting. She spent her summers in the Hamptons. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private Interment Service held at Kensico Cemetery.

Jean Perry of Glen Cove, died on April 19, at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Glenn (Kathryn) and the late Beverly Tota. Cherished grandmother of Kaylee and Ben. Dear sister of William Swain. Jean was a longtime member of the Glen Cove Senior Citizen Center. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private Interment Service at Locust Valley Cemetery.

Rhoda Kream of Glen Cove, died on April 20, at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Jacob. Loving mother of Richard, Barbara Condit, Shelley Tawfik and Steven. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of eight. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private family service at Locust Valley Cemetery.

Valentino “Wally” Acocella of Glen Cove, formerly of New Rochelle, died on April 23, at age 92. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Loving father of Madelyn Fugazy (Louis), Christine Bua (the Late Frank) and the Late Valentina Price (Greg). Cherished grandfather of Amanda, Danielle, Frank, Louis, Jennifer, Matthew, Shanna, Brian, Christopher and Thomas. Adored great-grandfather of 18. Acocella was a kind loving man, who loved his family. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private family service to be held at a later date.

Salvatore R. Tedesco “Sal The Tailor” of Glen Cove, died on April 25, at age 80. Beloved husband of Concetta. Loving father of Sergio (Nicki) and Rosa Benin (Antonio). Dear brother of Alba and Lina. Adored grandfather of Michael, Isabella, Sofia, Massi and Leo. Tedesco was a proud member of Cinque Frondese Society of Calabria, Italy. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private Catholic Prayers by Father Daniel of St. Rocco RC Church. Private Entombment Service at Holy Rood Cemetery.

ROSLYN HEIGHTS

Asenath L. Anderson of Roslyn Heights, died on April 20. Former Roslyn School Board President. Beloved former wife of Horace. Loving mother of Jairite Anderson-Cole, Chante, Kasaung and Tyrus. Dear sister of Peter Mann. Cherished grandfather of Joshua, Abieja and Josiah. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Anderson was a member of the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund Program, a member of the Board of Directors of the Roslyn Little League and former Pre-K Association President. She also was a Girl Scouts’ group leader and served in the Roslyn Heights Civic Association. Private Family Service at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

PORT WASHINGTON

Edward A. de Sciora, a 50 year resident of Baxter Estates, and a former Director of the Port Washington Public Library (1959-94), passed away on March 18, with his wife, children and granddaughter at his side. He is survived by Susan (nee Organ), his wife of 37 years, and predeceased by his wife, Anne (nee Romano) of 17 years. He is also survived by his children Edward (Petra), Peter (Alana), and Christine Paquette (Thomas), as well as his adored grandchildren, Edward, Julia, Emily, Harper and James. His interment was private, with the family hoping to have a memorial and celebration of his life in the future.

Van (Adele) Hanford MacDonald died peacefully in her home on March 20. She survived her husband, Daniel Webster MacDonald and is survived by her three children: Adele (Henrik) Kristiansson, Stuart (Cindy) MacDonald and Katherine (Daniel) Wasserman, five grandchildren Nicholas(Cristina) MacDonald, Kelsey (Greg) Maggio, John Wasserman, Kathryn MacDonald and Katrina Wasserman; and two great-grandchildren, Luca Daniel Maggio and Amelia Grace MacDonald. Van was born in Port Washington on Oct. 1934 to John Babcock Hanford and Adele Johnston Hanford. She survived her brother John Babcock Hanford Jr. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Vicar’s Landing Members Trust Scholarship Fund: vicarsmembershiptrust@gmail.com, or Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, 426 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Fl. 32257, www.community hospice.com/give.

Ralph L. DeBari, loving husband to Lydia, adored father to Christine and Jaqueline, father-in-law to Ryan and Adam, doting grandfather to Talia and Scarlett. Brother to Donald, Robert, Mary Ann and Judy. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Ralph served his country as a United States Marine and honored the corps each and every day. Ralph was the Chief Architect for the Army Corps of Engineers. He loved his job, colleges and continued involvement in the military. All that knew him loved his smile and passion for life.

W. Diane DeNicola of Hollywood, FL passed away March 28 at 82. A 38 year resident of South Florida, Diane was born in Mississippi and called Port Washington her home during the 70s and early ’80. She is survived by her husband Brian M. Callahan, a Purple Heart recipient during the Vietnam War; her children Michael, Steven and Donna DeNicola; her brother Harvey Bozeman and sister Bert Bozeman Ross; and her grandchildren Adele, Peter, Brandon, Caitlyn and Dylan DeNicola. She was preceded in death by her brother Talmadge Bozeman and sister Ellen Ray. She will be laid to rest on May 4 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Bruce MacDonald of Port Washington, age 92, passed away peacefully on March 30. He was the beloved brother of Sandra Capatosto and Donald MacDonald (both deceased) and is survived by loving nieces and nephew: Anne Johnston, Jennifer Loftus, Ellen Grawe and Matthew MacDonald and step-daughter Karina King. A memorial to honor his life will be in the future, once it is safe and healthy to do so. Announcements will be made through Facebook, especially to the wonderful and supportive race walking and track and field community.

Hendrik Jan Ullman (Hank) of Westhampton, passed away peacefully from cancer on April 11. He was born in Amsterdam, The Netherlands to the late Emily and Frank Ullman on March 23, 1946. He grew up in Port Washington and spent much of his life with his family in Port Washington. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathleen, sons Brian and Eric, Eric’s wife Meredith, grandchildren, Brianna, Olivia, Theodore and Cecilia, a brother, Leo, Leo’s wife Kay and their four children and nine grandchildren. A ceremony to honor his life will be scheduled for a later date.

MANHASSET

Emilie Joan (nee Flannery) of West Hempstead and formerly of Manhasset, joyfully entered Eternal Life on Divine Mercy Sunday, at the age of 91. Her funeral Mass was celebrated at home around her bedside, surrounded by her family (via Zoom). Emilie Joan was thus reunited in the newness of Easter Life with her beloved spouse, the late Francis J. She remains, from the Kingdom of God, the prayerfully zealous mother of 10—Msgr. Frank, Mary Gallagher (Michael), Gerard (Katherine), Eileen Stapleton (Mark), Christopher (Donna), Kenneth (Tracy), Peter (Patricia, Cindy), Joseph (Kelly), Patrick (Jill) and Tobias (Mary). Joan was cherished by her 23 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and many loyal friends. Burial entrusted to The Charles J. O’Shea Funeral Home.

Robert F. McNamara, 76, passed away peacefully of non-COVID related illness on April 15. Robert “Bob” was a longtime resident and current Mayor of the Village of Flower Hill, where he was able to give back to the community that he cherished for so many years. He grew up in Munsey Park and after marrying Virginia “Ginny” in 1971, they spent a brief time in Port Washington before moving back to Manhasset. In his current role as Mayor, he worked to beautify the surrounding area so that his neighbors and friends loved living there as much as he did. He had a passion for creating ways for people to come together, especially with their pets, which included creating a dog park across from Village Hall. Bob is survived by his wife, Virginia, sons Timothy and Keith, daughter Susan, sister Patricia Grandison, brother in law Theodore and Virginia Brush. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. A virtual funeral mass was held at Holy Rosary Church, Greystones, Co Wicklow Ireland conducted by Fr. Gerard Tyrell in celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in his name be made to St. Francis Hospital Foundation,100 Port Washington Blvd., Roslyn N.Y. 11576.

EAST MEADOW

Angelo Ciotta was born in 1925 in Lioni, Italy. He came to the U.S. through Ellis Island in 1932. Angelo joined the Marine Corps in 1943. He was deployed to the Pacific Theater, where he fought and was wounded in the Battle of Iwo Jima. He was at the bottom of the hill, watching the flag being raised in the iconic image and symbol of victory in WWII. For his injury, he was awarded the Purple Heart.

After the war, Angelo married Marie Barberine and they had two sons. Besides his family, he was a founding member of the Iwo Jima Survivors Association. His donation of the WWII monument to the Nassau County Veteran’s Plaza at Eisenhower Park began a complete revitalization of the plaza. Under his charge, nearly 40 monuments have been erected. He also created the Tower Museum at the Plaza.

FARMINGDALE

Donald Berry, 84, of South Farmingdale died on March 18. Retired New York State Trooper, US Air Force Veteran, race car driver at Islip Speedway and NASCAR Fan. Beloved husband of Theresa. Great dad of Cheri Jones. Adored grandfather of Matthew. In light of the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the family of Donald Berry decided to keep all funeral services and cremation private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Lawrence P. Farrell 81, of Farmingdale, passed away on April 4. Beloved husband of Patricia. Loving father of Marc, the late David, Christian, Julian and Luke. Cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren. Dear brother of Edward and Francis. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a memorial service in the future to honor Lawrence’s memory. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Judge Gregory Wright Carman passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5. Greg was born Jan. 31, 1937 in Farmingdale, to Willis Burkard Carman and Marjorie Wright Sosa. Gregory is predeceased by his wife Judith of 21 years and survived by Gregory Jr. (Lina) their children Gregory III (Erin) and Emily; John (Susan) their children Colette, Isabel and Juliette; James (Eva) their children Samuel and Katherine; MiRa (Michael) and her children Venton and Roman; Elizabeth (James) Lancaster their children Jack and William; Kathleen (Andrew) Hussey and their daughter Clementine; Deirdre (Richard) Basile and their children Hannah, Molly, Olivia and Lucy. Due to the pandemic, the family hopes to have a gathering with family and friends in the months ahead. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

BETHPAGE

Rose Marie Chimenti, 93, of Bethpage, died on March 18. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Peter. Loving mother of Vincent (Joy), Theresa DePietro and Peter (Stacey). Fond sister of Dolores Arato. Cherished Grandmother of six. A funeral service was held at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Interment followed at Cemetery of the Holy Rood

Mary Lezaja, 83, of Bethpage passed away on March 24. Beloved wife of the late Dusan. Loving mother of Linda Carroll (the late Edmund), Dorothy Marczak (Edward) and Joseph (Kathy). Adored grandmother of Patrick, Edmund, Emily and Lily. A private graveside service was held on April 1, at St. Charles Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be arranging for a memorial celebration for Mary in the future. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

James Praul Walton Sr. died peacefully at the age of 93. Jim was born in Bethpage. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mary (Cody), his children James Jr., Thomas, Claire (Eve Waterfall), Daniel, Linda (Jeanne Daumen), Christopher (Beverly) and Maura, his grandchildren Elise, James III, Christopher II, Kathryn, Robert, Cody, Galen and Libby and his sister Lois. He was predeceased by his sister Gloria Enners and brother Harry Walton and his parents Harry and Kathryn (Howell) Walton. A service will be scheduled at a later date when we can come together to celebrate Jim’s life. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals.

Audrey Alma Doxey of Bethpage, passed away on March 27, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Doxey. Loving mother of Kevin (Alison), the late Marcia DiFiore and former daughter in-law Laura. Devoted grandmother to Melissa (Alex), Trent, Aaron (Veronica), Alex and Alexis. Adored great grandmother of Nikolas, Victoria, Dominic and Julian. Loving sister to Ronald W. Christiansen. A Private Graveside Service was held at Plain Lawn Cemetery, Hicksville. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Ann Faggiano Kiesel, 88, of Bethpage passed away on April 3. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Loving mother of Jacqueline Essig (Robert) and Joseph Faggiano (Phyllis). Cherished grandmother of Jamie Lee Haruthunian (Eric), MorganAnn Essig and Rosaleen Maresco (Nicholas). Adored great grandmother of Lily Fiona Essig, Robert Vahe Haruthunian and Isabella Maresco. Dear sister of Millie Catapano and Anthony Catapano. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private burial was held at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family intends to have a celebration of Ann’s life in the future. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Dolores B. Crawford, 89, formerly of Bethpage passed away on April 3. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Kathleen Pelc (Peter), Stan Piesla Jr. (Cathanne), Thomas Piesla and Michael Piesla. Cherished grandmother of Christian, Claire, Jill, Alex, Andrea, Ryan, Megan and Thomas. Dear sister of Thomas Kuczek (Judy) and sister in law to Elizabeth Kuczek. A private interment was held at Long Island National Cemetery. The family intends to have a memorial service in the future to celebrate Dolores’ life. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Dorothy Ann Armbruster, (nee Albright), 86 of Bethpage passed away on April 5. Retired Bethpage Water District employee. Long term member of St. Paul’s Lutheran of Bethpage. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Richard and Henry. Lifelong friends of Kathleen and Robert Schutte. Cherished aunt of John, Richard, Elizabeth, Eileen, Catherine and Robert. Private interment was held at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations in Dorothy’s memory to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church; 449 Stewart Ave, Bethpage NY 11714. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Barbara Ann Greene, 82, of Bethpage passed away on April 7. Beloved mother of John Greene (Diane), Michael Greene (Patty Houlihan), and Robert Greene (Maryanne). Loving grandmother of Matthew Greene (Casey), Allison Greene, Brian Greene (Katelynn), Steven Greene, James Greene, Kathryn Greene, Michael Greene and Daniel Greene. Cherished sister of William Revy and predeceased by Mary Lou Harrington and John Revy. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family had a private cremation. The family will have a memorial service to celebrate Barbara’s life in the future. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Dolores J. Filippone, 88, of Bethpage passed away on April 7. Beloved mother of Douglas, Robert and Barbara Tourangeau. Cherished grandmother of five and great grandmother of one. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family had a private interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Beatrice A. Hermann, 55 year resident of Bethpage, peacefully passed away on April 9, at the age of 91. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of 50 years, Robert. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Frances and Joseph Ostermeier. Cherished grandmother of Joseph and Kimberly. Devoted sister and sister-in-law of Catherine and Richard Wieber and aunt to Richard and Thomas (Carolyn) Wieber. She is predeceased in death by her brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Jean Arrigo and her parents Albert and Frances Arrigo. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family had a private interment at The Cemetery of the Holy Rood. The family hopes to have a celebration of Bea’s life in the future. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

NORTH MASSAPEQUA

Angelos Stamatelatos 72, of North Massapequa passed away on April 10. Beloved husband of Nikoletta. Loving father of Marino, Alice Rallis and Aphrodite Manolios. Cherished grandfather of Peter, Valentina, Nicholas, Matthew-Angelos, Angelica and Teddy. A Funeral Service was held at Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Interment followed at St. Margaret’s Cemetery, Plainview. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

OYSTER BAY

Joyce Blaffer de La Begassiere von Bothmer passed away peacefully at home in Oyster Bay, died on April 1, at age 93. Joyce was born in Houston, TX on Aug. 27, 1926, the youngest child of Robert Lee Blaffer and Sarah Campbell Blaffer. In 1949, she married the Marquis Jacques de La Begassiere. After his passing, in 1966 she married the late Dr. Dietrich von Bothmer. She was predeceased by her brother, John Blaffer, and her two sisters, HSH Cecil “Titi” Hudson von Furstenberg and Jane Blaffer Owen. Joyce is survived by her five children; her ten grandchildren, all of whom loved their dearest “Mousie” and “Mother Grand”: Laura Zapata Bocly (Mario) and Charlotte Bocly; Hafiza and Enayat Younes; Sebastian Keitel; Isabel, Victoria and Charles Villalba; and Athena and Tatiana von Bothmer; and her two great-grandchildren, Joaquin and Felix Zapata. A memorial service will be held at a later date.