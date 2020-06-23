Carle Place Athletes, Seniors Honored

Eleven sign ‘virtual’ National Letters of Intent

Several student athletes of the Carle Place School District participated in the district’s first virtual national letter of intent signing ceremony on April 30. The district recognized and honored 11 amazing students who will continue their athletic career next fall at the collegiate level.

The virtual ceremony included student athletes and their parents, coaches, the Middle-High School Principal Tom DePaola and Assistant Principal Seth Katz, Superintendent of Schools Christine Finn and Director of Athletics Christine Ceruti.

Student athletes include Emma Beattie, who will play soccer at SUNY Stony Brook; Emiline Biggin, who will play field hockey at Quinnipiac University; Sabrina Cross, who will participate in cheerleading at Sacred Heart University; Chris Deveau, who will play baseball at Plymouth State University; Kayla Deveau, who will participate in gymnastics at Temple University; Sophia Gregorace, who will join the swim team at Dartmouth College; Kevin Graca, who will play soccer at Molloy College; Christelle Louis, who will participate in gymnastics at SUNY Cortland; Kyle Pellegrino, who will play baseball at Stevenson University; Trinity Reed, who will play lacrosse at Hofstra University; and Vinny Terrone, who will play soccer at Sage College.

The district congratulates these students and wishes them a successful journey throughout their college careers.

The district and the community also honored the senior class by participating in a Light It Up event on May 1. The Middle-High School stadium lights illuminated while community members flickered their lights at home in support.

—Submitted by the Carle Place School District