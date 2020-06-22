Carle Place Community Supports Music Education

The Carle Place School District has been named Best Community for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for 2020. This is the first time Carle Place received this prestigious distinction.

Fine and Performing Arts Chairperson Michael Limone said the district takes great pride in its music education program.

“This honor means a great deal to the teachers and students in our district,” he said. “Our music teachers are all passionate about sharing their love for music with their students. We are very proud to be recognized for what we feel is a unique commitment to music education. We are thrilled to see how that commitment to our students has contributed to a culture of music appreciation and performance at the high school level.”

Carle Place is among 754 school districts nationwide to earn the recognition. The award program honors the outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education. Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.

—Submitted by the Carle Place School District