Carle Place Congratulates Its Athletes

The Carle Place School District honored its athletes by distributing their athletic awards in front of the Carle Place Middle/High School on June 15.

Director of Athletics Christine Ceruti said, “It was a great day celebrating our athletes.”

She went on to thank varsity coaches John Cantwell (cross-country/boys basketball/boys track), Dan McNamara (boys bowling), Paul Selhorn (football/boys lacrosse), Briana Rubenstein (field hockey), Michelle Ruhl (gymnastics), Conor Reardon (boys soccer/girls basketball/girls track), Stephanie Peragallo (girls lacrosse), Erik Tonner (girls soccer), Jennifer Sussman (girls and boys tennis) and Rosa DiLiberto (gymnastics).

Another special thank you to athletic administrative assistant Maria Costidis, intern Jeananne Sullivan and Athletic Booster Club President Hadiah Chiappone for providing seniors with blankets.

—Submitted by the Carle Place School District