Carle Place National Honor Society Leads In Virtual Tutoring

Carle Place Middle-High School’s National Honor Society officers took action amid the district closure by initiating virtual tutoring sessions to continue to serve the community in a safe and helpful way. The idea is to help the parents as well as make a one-on-one connection with younger students.

Officers Lauren Basso, Sarah Beattie, Carly Perruzza and Samantha Wagner met virtually on March 18 with society members to hash out the idea. Parents of students in grades 5-8 were sent a Google form to complete in order to sign up their children.

With 37 tutors ready to assist, the NHS received 34 responses. Officers paired members up with the students and set up appointments. The tutors check in on the students and help them with any assignments they need.

The program has been a success and the NHS has received positive feedback.

