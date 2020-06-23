Carle Place Seniors Participate In Celebratory Parade

The Carle Place School District celebrated the closing chapter of the Class of 2020’s high school career by hosting a drive-by parade on May 29.

Students and their families were in their cars and lined up around the corner of the Middle-High School to give a final wave as they drove by. Staff and administrators were stationed outside the school with congratulatory signs and lawn decorations.

Students wore their black “Senior” tee-shirts and decorated their cars with Carle Place pride or the future colleges, universities they will be attending.

—Submitted by the Carle Place School District