Carle Place Seniors Participate In Celebratory Parade

Westbury Times Staff
58

 

The Carle Place School District hosted a Class of 2020 celebration, where seniors drove by the high school to give a final wave to their senior year. (Photos courtesy of the Carle Place School District)

The Carle Place School District celebrated the closing chapter of the Class of 2020’s high school career by hosting a drive-by parade on May 29.

Students and their families were in their cars and lined up around the corner of the Middle-High School to give a final wave as they drove by. Staff and administrators were stationed outside the school with congratulatory signs and lawn decorations. 

Students wore their black “Senior” tee-shirts and decorated their cars with Carle Place pride or the future colleges, universities they will be attending.

—Submitted by the Carle Place School District

