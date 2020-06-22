Carle Place’s Outstanding Physical Education Students

Carle Place School District students have been selected for the Nassau Zone Outstanding Physical Education Students of the Year Award from the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

This award recognizes student-athletes of Nassau County from each school district who exemplify outstanding scholastic ability, physical education performance, leadership qualities, and demonstrate and value a healthy lifestyle, wellness, and lifelong learning.

The district congratulates second graders Aidan Blaney and Nola Beach, sixth graders Jack Walsh and Grace Esposito, and eighth graders Nicolas Pascarella and Valentina Iula.

They were recommended for this prestigious award by teachers Timothy Moran, Dan McNamara, Tiffany Claeson, Hossy Habashzada, Rob Abend, Jennifer Yannacone and Conor Reardon.

—Submitted by the Carle Place School District