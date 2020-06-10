Obituaries For The Week Of June 10, 2020

GLEN COVE

Giovanni Cipriano of Glen Cove, on May 30, died at age 77. Beloved husband of Emanuela. Proud father of Donato. Loving brother of Angelina, the late Gerardo and the late Maria Michela. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Service and Interment held at East Hillside Cemetery.

Maria E. Van Ommeren of Glen Cove, passed away peacefully on May 14, at age 93. She was born in La Romana, Dominican Republic, came to start her family in Glen Cove in 1957, opened a tailor shop on School St. with her late husband, Baltus P. Van Ommeren and retired after 25 years as a nurse from Glengariff. She was the beloved mother of Jean Quinones, Francisco Van Ommeren, Robert Van Ommeren and Cathy Mercado and proud grandmother to seven. Donations can be made in memory of Maria to Trinity Lutheran Church (74 Forest Ave., Glen Cove, NY 11542). Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Private service and internment at East Hillside Cemetery.

Catherine Nellie Palermo of Glen Cove passed away on May 7. She was the loving sister and sister-in-law of Lydia and Joseph Oliveri, Silvia and Michael Sbaglia and Tina and James Morgan. Cherished aunt of Michael Morgan and Nicole Verdone. Dear great aunt to Brooke Morgan and Jack and Mia Verdone. Nellie was a beloved and respected elementary art teacher at Burns Avenue School in Hicksville and St. Dominic Elementary School in Oyster Bay. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Mclaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home in Glen Cove. She was interred at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury.

Joseph Milton Watson of Glen Cove, on May 22, died at age 71. Beloved father of Tonia, Joseph, Shawn, Nora and Alan. Proud grandfather of Syzmon and Takara. Also survived by loving brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He loved the Lakers and was a sports fanatic. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private family service and interment.

GREAT NECK

It is with deep sadness that the Great Neck Library mourns the passing of Deidre Goode, Department Head of Children’s Services, in May 2020. Deidre received her Master of Library and Information Science degree at Queens College. She joined the Great Neck Library in 2007 as the Children’s Services Department Head, and continued her role in the Children’s Department until the present. We will remember Deidre’s vibrant spirit, wonderful sense of humor and her signature laugh.

MANHASSET

Susan Barrett Lucklyn Malone, of Devon, England, and formerly of Manhasset, died peacefully in her home on May 25, surrounded by her loving family. Susan, was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. She was a 1978 graduate of St. Mary’s Girl’s High School and a 1982 graduate of Marist College in Poughkeepsie. One of Susan’s greatest accomplishments were her two children, Katherine and Christopher. She recently celebrated Katherine’s graduation and acceptance into medical school and watched Christopher graduate and begin his next journey to university. We will remember her strength, her timeless beauty and grace and her love of life. We will remember her beautiful smile that could light up any room. Perhaps most, we will remember her fierce courage, which never wavered even during the most difficult battle of her lifetime. She will be deeply missed. One friend summed up all of our thoughts perfectly: “Susan was the most courageous person I knew.” And we loved her.

On April 7, COVID-19 claimed Lucian Valentino Marino. He was 85 years old. His bonhomie was matched only by his gentleness and the deep care he had for all in his life. A loving husband, father and grandfather (small business owner and writer), Lou served as eucharistic minister at St. Mary’s in Manhasset for more than 25 years. Dad, Uncle Lou (and occasionally “Lucy-Ann” for those who couldn’t pronounce Lucian) will be remembered by his wife Rose, their children Richard, Catherine (and her husband, Robert) and Andrew, Lou’s grandchildren (Richard, Joseph, Elizabeth; Matthew, Robert, Christopher; and Christine, Bennett, respectively,) his nieces, nephews, cousins, their families, and all who mourn his passing. The family is not planning any public services due to the very disease that took him.