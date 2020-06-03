Obituaries For The Week Of June 3, 2020

FARMINGDALE

Erwin Aragon of Farmingdale died on April 14. Cherished husband of Aneta. Loving father of Jacob. Devoted son of Juan and Carmacita Aragon. Loved by Teresa and Antoni Oksztol and Jane and Grace Aragon. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc.

Brenda Barry of Farmingdale died on April 28. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Nicole (Michael) Rubbo. Cremation was private. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc.

Marion G. Bock of Farmingdale died on April 24. Loving wife of the late Walter R. Cherished by his daughters Phillis, Janet and Sandra. Loving grandmother of seven and great grandmother of eight. Burial at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc.

Nancy Ann Kleinman of Farmingdale died on April 4 and her husband Leonard B. Kleinman on April 6. Cherished father and step mother of Benjamin Kleinman. Nancy was interred at Calvary Cemetery. Leonard had a private cremation. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc.

FLORAL PARK

Rosaleen Kelly (nee Quinn) passed away of natural causes on May 22 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport, CT at the age of 83. A lifelong resident of Nassau County, she was predeceased by her husband Brendan Kelly, and sisters Maureen Brennan and Eileen Foley. She is survived by her children Brendan Kelly (Donna), Kieran Aston (Dave) and Eileen Brown (Paul) all of Fairfield, CT, seven grandchildren, sisters Grace Lynch and Kathleen Glennon. Ro worked many years at Eisenhower Park Golf Course where she was beloved by its regulars. Internment will be at Holy Rood Cemetery in a private service.

GLEN COVE

Allen W. Danis of Glen Cove died on May 26, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving uncle of Colt (Julya), Jared (Kathy), Duke and Dawn. Proud great-uncle of Casey and Jakob. Dear brother of the late Edmond and Ken. Danis was a proud U.S. Marine Corp. veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. He was a longtime employee of the Village of Sea Cliff. He was an accomplished whittler and carver who also loved wildlife. He enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels, and was a gentle and honorable man who will be greatly missed. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Private service and interment at the Memorial Cemetery in Laurel Hollow.

GREAT NECK

Ruth Hoey, 86 of Great Neck, passed away on March 31. Beloved wife to the late Robert. Loving mother of nine children, Debi (Gerry), Bobby, Cindy (Rick), Jayne (Andy), Jimmy (Kathy), Ellen (Jacques), Ray (Anne), Tina (Kevin), Danny, grandmother of 18 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Dear sister to Fran Bogden (Jim), Linda Schenck (Buzzy) and Eddie Olson (predeceased). She will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at St. Aloysius Church at a later time.

MANHASSET

Elizabeth Ann Boyle, 86, passed away on May 13. A recent resident of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Elizabeth (Betty) had raised a family in Manhasset and also spent many happy years in Westhampton Beach and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Betty was survived by her husband of 65 years, Jay Boyle; daughters, Elizabeth Boyle and Barbara Weaner; son, Brian Boyle; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and her devoted Havanese, Flora. A memorial mass will be held, location and date yet determined due to COVID-19 disruptions. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Francis Breadline in New York City would be appreciated.

On April 23, longtime Manhasset resident Albert F. Pennisi, loving husband, father of two and grandfather of four passed away at the age of 79. Al fought a valiant two year battle against pancreatic cancer and died at home surrounded by his loving family. Al was born in 1940 in Brooklyn, as the first of three children of Umberto and Carmela Pennisi. He was in the United States Army Reserve from 1962-68 and a New York State trooper from 1963-66. He graduated from St. John’s University Law School in 1966 and practiced corporate real estate and trust and estates law for more than 50 years. In 1970, he married Annette M. Pennisi. They had two children, Christopher and Christiane. A funeral Mass and memorial service to celebrate a life well-lived will be held for Al when the pandemic ends.

MINEOLA

Herbert Franz Franke, 84, formerly of Mineola, passed away on May 24, in Cape Coral, FL. He was born May 18, 1936 in Bremerhaven, Germany to Otto and Freida Franke, now deceased. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60+ years, Alexandra Franke of Cape Coral; two loving children, Ronnie Franke of Cape Coral, and Harold Franke (wife Linda), also of Cape Coral; as well as two grandchildren, Stephanie and Melissa Franke. His full obituary can be found at www.mullinsmemorial.com/obituaries/herbert-franz-franke/.

ROSLYN

HEIGHTS

Sheila M. Basnight of Roslyn Heights, formerly of Locust Valley, died on May 23, at age 63. Beloved wife of Clarence. Dear sister of Dolores Tolbert (late Joseph), Artis Ealy Jr., Cynthia Sucich (John), Curtis Ealy and Deborah Davis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Sheila was a former president of the Inez Clements Missionary Society at her church, Calvary AME Church in Glen Cove. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private family visitation and service. Interment private at Nassau Knolls Cemetery.