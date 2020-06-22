Pascarella Selected Key Club Lieutenant Governor

Carle Place Middle-High School junior and Key Club officer Nick Pascarella was virtually interviewed by the New York District Key Club and was selected to be lieutenant governor for the entire fourth district in Nassau County.

For this prestigious honor, he will be traveling to Albany several times next year and will be responsible for the Long Island publications. He is the first Carle Place Key Club officer to hold this position.

The district is proud of his achievement and wishes him luck in this role.

—Submitted by the Carle Place School District