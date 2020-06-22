Police Officer Assaulted In Westbury Incident

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad arrested two people from Brooklyn for an assault on a police officer that occurred on Saturday, June 20, at 11:56 p.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, police were called for an incident in which a female, defendant Courtney Stapleford, 28, of 389 Madison St., Brooklyn, was yelling and banging on the front doors of several residences near the intersection of Carle Road and Jericho Turnpike.

When police arrived, Stapleford was located sitting in a 2019 Orange Subaru CTK along with a male, defendant Travis Watkins, 29, who has the same address as Stapleford.

The responding officers saw that Stapleford was visibly upset and Watkins had a contusion on the left side of his forehead. During the investigation, Stapleford became verbally combative with the officer who was interviewing her. She quickly exited the vehicle, pushed the officer back and attempted to strike him. Officers attempted to handcuff Stapleford, but she was physically combative and kicked an officer several times before finally being placed under arrest.

Watkins exited the vehicle and started to shout at officers, demanding that they release Stapleford, refusing to back away after being ordered to several times. When officers attempted to place him under arrest, he physically resisted. The arresting officer suffered bleeding and pain to the left hand and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Stapleford and Watkins were both charged with assault in the second degree (a Class D violent felony), resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree. Both were arraigned on Sunday, June 21, in Mineola.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department