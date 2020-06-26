Westbury Library To Open June 29 For Pick Up Only

Beginning on Monday, June 29, the Westbury Memorial Public Library will offer contact-less pickup on weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To reserve items, call the library at 516-333-0176 and tell the rep what you are looking for, or visit www.westburylibrary.org. If you are unsure of what you would like to read or view, librarians will be happy to help you make a selection. Once your items are ready to be picked up, you will be called and items will be checked out to you.

Patrons should call the library upon their arrival to pick up material so that a staff member can bring the requested library materials to the table that will be set up outside. The items will be placed on the tables for contact-less pick up. A monitor will be present to ensure that this process goes smoothly.

In a press release, the library stated, “Please note that we will only be able to provide items that are part of the Westbury Memorial Public Library catalog as long interlibrary loan services remain suspended. We will be determining when the libraries can be reopened to patrons and when other services can be provided based upon our ability to comply with government directives. We certainly hope that the library can be fully operational as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and your continued support.”

—Submitted by the Westbury Memorial Public Library