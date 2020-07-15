Hicksville Couple Robs Westbury Dunkin’ Donuts

The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau arrested two people from Hicksville for a robbery that occurred on Saturday, March 21, at 6:20 a.m. in Westbury.

According to Robbery Squad detectives, Vincent Traficante entered Dunkin’ Donuts located at 840 Carman Ave. The subject demanded money, displayed a large knife and the male employee, 30, complied.

The subject fled the store with an undisclosed amount of US currency. He entered the passenger’s side of a Honda Civic parked a short distance away and the vehicle left the scene.

Traficante, 34, and Marina Tsoukalis, 32, both of Hicksville, were arrested after a thorough investigation was conducted.

Both defendants were charged with robbery in the first degree. They were arraigned on Wednesday, July 15 in Mineola.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department