Man Assaulted On Post Avenue In Westbury

The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau-Gang Investigations Squad detectives are investigating an assault that occurred on Saturday, July 11, at 12:10 a.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, an 18-year-old male was walking southbound on Post Avenue when he was approached by five male subjects in front of 125 Post Ave., which faces Union Avenue. The subjects hit the victim with bats and hammers before fleeing the scene in separate vehicles. One vehicle, a Nissan Murano, fled northbound on Post Avenue. The other vehicle, a white Acura, fled eastbound on Union Avenue.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his head and legs and was transported to a local hospital.

The subjects are described as male Hispanics. No further description is available.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department