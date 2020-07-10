Mayor Cavallaro Denounces Illegal Fourth of July Fireworks

The following is a letter from Village of Westbury Mayor Peter Cavallaro:

The Village of Westbury Board and I are aware that there were numerous flagrantly illegal fireworks displays that took place this past 4th of July weekend, as well as the days leading up to and subsequent to the holiday.

We want our residents to know that these incidents were in no way permitted or approved of by the village board.

We all enjoy a legal and safe fireworks display to celebrate July 4th and other appropriate occasions. However, it is illegal, dangerous and a callous disregard for neighbors and the community to engage in the illegal fireworks displays that we saw last weekend.

While these matters are primarily the responsibility of the Nassau County Police Department, the Village Code Enforcement Department will be addressing each instance that we are aware of.

I have personally discussed and expressed my disappointment and anger with Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and Third Precinct Commander Commanding Officer Inspector Robert A. Musetich.

While we understand that July 4th is one of the police department’s busiest nights, it is inexcusable that there would be no intervention to these flagrant acts. In addition, it is inexcusable that several residents would have such complete and utter disregard for public safety and the community by creating such dangerous conditions in residential neighborhoods.

Some of the displays that took place used large professional grade fireworks and mortars that require fire suppression precautions, as well as professional operation, neither of which was done. To endanger dozens of homes and hundreds of persons is not only inexcusable, but also criminal and will not be tolerated.

Please know that the village is taking every action that we can to punish those who have violated the law and endangered our homes and persons, and will do everything we can, including enhancing our laws and enforcement powers, to prevent this from happening in the future.

Peter I. Cavallaro, mayor

Steven L. Corte, 1st deputy mayor

Beaumont A. Jefferson, 2nd deputy mayor

William B. Wise, trustee

Vincent Abbatiello, trustee

—Submitted by the Village of Westbury