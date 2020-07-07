Village Board of Trustees To Meet July 9

The Village of Westbury Board of Trustees will meet via remote teleconference on Thursday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Though the Westbury Village Hall and offices have reopened, board meetings will still not be conducted in person.

Those wishing to participate can call 712-770-5505 and punch in access code 597-516-563. Follow prompts to join meeting

Before speaking, please wait for the host to open the meeting for public comments/questions from participants.

Please be advised, while Meet the Mayor hours are suspended until further notice, the mayor can be reached by email at Mayor@villageofwestbury.org.

Thank you for your understanding during these unprecedented and challenging times.

—Submitted by Mayor Peter Cavallaro