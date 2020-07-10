Westbury District Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Westbury School District sent the following letter to residents:

The Westbury Union Free School District was informed by the Nassau County Department of Health of a confirmed COVID-19 case of an employee in the district. The employee was last on District property on July 7 and is reportedly asymptomatic.

Meal distribution service at Drexel Avenue Elementary School was suspended, and will resume on Tuesday, July 14. In the meantime, breakfast and lunch meals will continue to be distributed at Park Avenue Elementary School and Dryden Street School.

The district’s building and grounds department has already cleaned and disinfected the areas at Drexel Elementary School that have been in use. Throughout the pandemic, the district continues to diligently work with the Nassau County Department of Health to determine the necessary actions for the safety and well-being of our staff members, students, and school community.

As a reminder, please continue to wear a face covering when picking up meals from any of the district’s meal distribution sites. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the dDistrict encourages you to speak with your physician and/or take advantage of the COVID-19 Rapid testing available at the Westbury Health Center at 682 Union Avenue by appointment only 516 396-7900.

Additional information about local coronavirus testing centers can be found on the Nassau County website: www.nassaucountyny.gov.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact my office at 516-876-5016.

Please be well and stay safe.

Sincerely,

Superintendent of Schools Eudes S. Budhai

—Submitted by the Westbury School District