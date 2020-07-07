Westbury School Board Meets July 7

Will Reorganize; Residents Invited to Comment, Question

On Tuesday, July 7, at 7:30 p.m., the Westbury Union Free School District Board of Education will hold its annual reorganization meeting in the High School auditorium during which the newly elected members of the board, Robin Bolling and Rodney Caines, will be sworn-in, the president and vice-president will be elected by the board and other appointments will be made.

Immediately following the adjournment of the reorganization meeting (which is expected to last no longer than 30 minutes), the board will open a special meeting for the purpose of hearing questions and comments from community members about any issue related to the functioning of the school district.

Interested parties can participate in both meetings in-person, subject to limitations on attendance established by Governor Andrew Cuomo, or via videoconferencing (visit the district’s website at westburyschools.org for links to view the meeting over the internet).

In the event more people choose to participate in-person than permitted by the governor’s executive order, speakers will be asked to leave the auditorium after their question/comment has been addressed to enable another person to enter to ask a question or make a statement. Questions and comments can be emailed to rtroiano@westburyschools.org.

The meeting will also be live streamed to the high school lobby and cafeteria to accommodate an overflow of people in excess of the amount permitted by the governor to enter the auditorium at any given time. Translations services will be provided.

District personnel will be available to ensure masks are worn and social distancing practices are maintained. Masks will be provided for people who come without one.

—Submitted by the Westbury School District