Westbury Schools To Provide Free Meals In Summer

The Westbury Union Free School District announced its participation in the 2020 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Meals will be provided to all children 18 years old and under without charge through Monday, Aug. 31. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided at the following sites Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon:

Park Avenue School, 955 Park Ave. East, Westbury.

Drexel Avenue School, 161 Drexel Ave., Westbury.

Dryden Street School, 545 Dryden St., Westbury.

Persons interested in receiving more information should contact Superintendent Eudes Budhai at 516- 874-1818.

—Submitted by the Westbury School District