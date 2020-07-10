Westbury To Host Drive-In Movies

July 11 and 12 at the high school

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the town board have announced the upcoming drive-in movie schedule for July. The slate of upcoming movies will feature: Sonic the Hedgehog, Jurassic Park (1993), and Space Jam.

Saturday, July 11: Sonic the Hedgehog, Westbury High School in Westbury.

Sunday, July 12: Sonic the Hedgehog, Westbury High School in Westbury

Saturday, July 18: Jurassic Park (1993), North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington

Saturday, July 25: Space Jam, North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington

Cars will be admitted beginning at 8 p.m. and the movies will start at 9 p.m. Registration will begin on July 1. While the events are free, the town is encouraging attendees to bring non-perishable/canned foods to each showing as part of North Hempstead’s donation drive.

Residents must register their cars in advance by visiting NorthHempsteadNY.gov/drive-in or by calling 311. Registration is open to residents even if they have registered and attended a Town drive-in movie before.

There will be no food available for purchase at these events. However, residents are encouraged to bring their own snacks. Restroom facilities will be available.

For more information, call 516-869-6311.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead