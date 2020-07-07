Westbury Village Hall, Offices Now Open

The Village of Westbury has developed a plan to safely reopen village hall and all village offices in the wake of the COVID-19 Health crisis. The village is committed to reopening to the public in a safe, responsible manner, recognizing that the health and safety of our employees and visitors is always our number one priority.

Following CDC guidelines, the village reopened village hall and offices to the public on July 6, with the following modifications to protect visitors and employees from the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate your cooperation in making sure we can safely resume face-to-face interactions:

Visitors will enter village hall through the main entry doors only at Madison Street. There will be no waiting in the lobby area, and overflow waiting will be outside.

The village has installed plexiglass barriers at all counters where staff interacts with the public.

The village mandates visitors to wear a mask when entering and conducting business in village offices. There will be no exceptions.

Signage at each public entrance to a village building shall inform the public not to enter the facility if they have a cough or fever. Visitors must maintain a minimum of six-foot distance from one another.

Public meetings will continue as defined by the governor’s guidelines and will be conducted via teleconference until further notice.

Appointments will be required to meet with village staff members, and customers are encouraged to utilize online services or mail to conduct business with the village.

Guests coming into village buildings will be asked to sign a logbook upon entering and proceed to their intended location. Hand sanitizers will be available for their use at the logbook location.

Village Justice Court reopening is predicated upon guidance from the New York State Court Administration. As of now, we are not permitted to hold court. However, fines can be paid at village hall.

Please be advised, this plan may change at any time as required by new information, local conditions, and state directives. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this unprecedented health crisis.

—Submitted by Mayor Peter Cavallaro and Clerk Robert Juliano