Woman Sexually Abused In Westbury

While jogging near Eisenhower Park

Nassau County Police Department Third Squad detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Sunday, July 5, at 5:45 p.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, while running along the bike path outside Eisenhower Park, Pilgrim Lane and Salisbury Park Drive, a female victim, 18, was approached by an adult male white subject, who was riding a dark-colored, mountain-style bicycle.

The subject, who is described to be approximately 18-20 years old with short dark hair, wearing a dark blue t-shirt, gray basketball shorts and thin build, passed by the victim on his bicycle and inappropriately grabbed her.

The victim then left the area and ran home, while the subject fled on his bicycle.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident or who may recognize the subject depicted in the drawing, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department