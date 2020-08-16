Man Shot Dead on Union Avenue

Police say house party was being held nearby

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad is investigating an incident that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:05 a.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, Third Precinct officers responded to the parking lot of 445 Union Avenue for a call of a person shot. Upon arrival officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by a Nassau County Police Department ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by a physician.

The location where the victim was found is in close proximity to a house party that occurred the night of Nov. 15-16. The investigation is ongoing.

Nassau County property records list the address as vacant land in an industrial zone.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department