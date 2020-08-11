Men Rob Carle Place 7 Eleven

Nassau County Police Department Third Squad detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 1:29 a.m. in Carle Place.

According to detectives, two male black subjects entered the 7 Eleven at 285 Old Country Rd. and began removing items from the shelves and placing them into a backpack. After attempting to leave the store without paying for the items, the store clerk confronted them. One of the subjects pushed the clerk and withdrew a silver knife or box cutter and threatened him with it.

Both subjects then left the store and were seen entering a silver Nissan sedan which was occupied by up to two other people. The vehicle then fled the parking lot and was last seen heading westbound on Old Country Road.

The uninjured clerk further described the subjects as both being in their mid to late 20s and 5’10” tall. One subject was wearing a white tee-shirt, blue shorts and flip flops. The second subject was wearing a white tee-shirt, black shorts and was carrying a blue backpack.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department